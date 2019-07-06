Indiana motorcyclist tossed after fender falls off

LAGRANGE COUNTY, I.N. (WANE-TV) — A LaGrange man was thrown from his motorcycle after a piece became detached and he lost control.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of W. S.R. 120.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, 61-year-old David Zinkie was driving his 1969 Triumph motorcycle when the rear fender became detached and was pulled under the rear wheel.

Zinkie lost control of the motorcycle and he was ejected, the sheriff’s department said.

Zinkie was taken to a local hospital with road rash and leg pain, the sheriff’s department said.