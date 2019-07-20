Indiana mother told to not breastfeed at public pool

KOKOMO, I.N. (CBS) – An Indiana mom is sharing her experience of being told to stop breastfeeding at a water park.

Kayla Britton said she and her family recently spent the day at the Kokomo Beach Water Park.

“I was walking with my toddler from one end of the water park to the other, I was told by a lifeguard that I was not allowed to feed my baby,” Britton said.

Britton said the lifeguard told her she should use the onsite breastfeed room.

Indiana state law allows a mother to breastfeed anywhere the law allows her to be.Britton said she said no, and kept walking because she knows her rights.

In a statement, city officials said the lifeguard saw Kayla walking through the pool breastfeeding the child…they feared the baby could ingest pool chemicals during the feed.

Britton said she was at the water’s edge.

“I’m well over 5 foot tall, so I don’t think he could be exposed to pool water 5 feet above it,” Britton said.

Her hope now is that her story inspires other businesses to learn the rules.