FORT WANE, I.N. (WANE) – Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box is urging residents to practice social distancing, even on Mother’s Day.

Box said residents should not hug their elderly mom or grandmother on Mother’s Day “no matter how much you want to.”

Box said people should avoid handshakes and kisses, as well, and said social distancing will be our “new normal.”

As of Friday, more than 23,000 residents tested positive for the coronavirus, and more than 1,300 had died in Indiana.