ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday is Juneteenth, and celebrations are happening all over in honor of the holiday.

Juneteenth was federally recognized as a holiday in 2021, and just last year, The City of Rochester followed with its own proclamation.

This Juneteenth, at Genesee Valley Park, runners and walkers gathered for the annual Roc Juneteenth 5K, with some joining virtually.

This is the event’s 7th year, and organizers say the turnout has been incredible.

Gloria Johnson Hovey, the organizer of the Juneteenth 5K Walk and Run, says she hopes events like this one inspire conversation, adding that the core of the day is all about the long-awaited freedom of enslaved people.

“A lot more is being written about it, talked about, stories are being told, and that’s the biggest part of this is telling our story; it’s an American story, it’s a great American story that there is a happy ending,” says Hovey.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a free Juneteenth jazz concert will kick off at the Roundhouse Shelter at Genesee Valley Park and will run until 7:30 p.m.