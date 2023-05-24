ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — This Friday, May 26, more than two million flyers nationally are expected to fly, according to TSA.

“They’re averaging probably about 4,500 passengers a day, and that will continue to increase obviously as Memorial Day approaches which is here and right through the summer,” says Bart Johnson.

According to the TSA’s website, they are fully prepared for it thanks to large staffing levels from pay increases. This alone has improved recruiting rates and retention.

Federal officials are working to make sure last year’s wave of flight cancellations and delays don’t happen again.

To assist officers at checkpoints, TSA secured new technology to enhance security. For example, a new tomography scanner that will give a detailed 3-dimensional image of the contents of carry-ons so passengers won’t need to remove electronics and their 3, 1, 1 liquids.

Bart Johnson, TSA’s federal security director for 13 airports in upstate New York, asks passengers to do their part in making the process smoother by cooperating and arriving 2 hours prior to their flight. You can start by packing with an empty bag so you aren’t unknowingly bringing in items that are prohibited.

“These are examples of things that were confiscated, and that is not an unusual thing to occur where a replica look-alike weapon is packed, it goes through an x-ray, and it looks like a real weapon. We literally have to shut down the checkpoint and pause everything; it causes a delay. Then afterward, we approach the parents. They are totally embarrassed, very apologetic, sometimes they didn’t know, and other times they didn’t know it was in there,” says Johnson.

The FAA projects more than 51,000 flights on Thursday alone. Federal officials admit it will be, quote: “a test of the system.”

He says bringing prohibited items will cause flight delays.

To know what is and isn’t allowed, you can find the link to that list over on their website, What Can I Bring? All | Transportation Security Administration (tsa.gov).