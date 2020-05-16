1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Increase in COVID-19 cases expected as NY reopens, Cuomo said

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBS) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the state expects to see an increase in coronavirus cases as certain regions begin to reopen. “You’re going to see an increase in the numbers, but you don’t want to see a spike,” Cuomo said at his daily coronavirus briefing 

Over 348,000 people in the state have now tested positive for the virus, with 2,419 new positives reported on Friday, according to the state’s health department. 

Five out of ten regions in New York have started to reopen, after they met seven criteria. “Seven criteria, which basically measure the infection rate, hospitalization rate, testing rate, etcetera, and that’s how the decision is made,” Cuomo said.

New York City has only met four out of the seven criteria, and is the only region to not meet the threshold of available ICU beds. 

The state’s shutdown will stay in effect until May 28 for the five other regions that are still closed, although any region can reopen earlier if it hits its “benchmark.”

The governor said Saturday he expects more residents to leave their homes as the weather warms up, but urged people to continue to practice social distancing and wear masks when they are outside. 

“How are they going to act when they come out? That is the big question,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo announced on Friday that beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will be open for Memorial Day weekend, allowing no more than 50 percent capacity. Contact activities – like football or volleyball – will not be allowed, and gathering places such as picnic areas and arcades will not be open, according to Cuomo.

The state has allowed horse and car racing tracks to reopen with no fans present, but said sports like baseball are not under its control. The governor said Saturday he is considering other economic activities that can reopen without crowds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss