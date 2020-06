The heat is ON for today and tomorrow as well (especially tomorrow).

Expect no shortage of sunshine throughout the day today. Temperatures will be at their highest south and west of Rochester soaring to near 90 degrees. There will be a slight uptick in the humidity too. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week, and likely, one of the most active. The day begins dry but the approach of a cold front will have the atmosphere percolating. This cold front, aided by the remnants of Cristobal, will slide toward the area late day as peak heating takes place. This front should ignite scattered thunderstorms into Wednesday night, some of which could be strong to severe. Areas south and east of Rochester into the central Finger Lakes will likely have the greatest chance of seeing some of these thunderstorms turning severe. It's still too early to get specific on this risk, but early indications suggest the large scale ingredients will be there for a damaging wind and hail threat. High temperatures will have no trouble making their way into the lower 90s. The record high for tomorrow is 94 degrees. We are projecting a high of 93°. Combine the humidity with the air temperature and it will at times feel like 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.