ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local family teamed up with the Golisano Children’s Hospital, the Rochester Community and Rochester Firefighters to deliver toys to kids at the Hospital.

The event is called “In Lou of Gifts”. It was created and named after young Louie Jewett and his Mom Lindsay shortly after he was adopted from the Monroe County Foster System.

The program started as a way for his mother to teach him about giving back to his community – especially the hospital where Louie receives treatment.

Those involved say spreading holiday joy is the best part. Eddie Santiago is the President of Rochester Firefighters Local IAFF 1071. “It’s always nice to see a smile on the kids, and as firefighters, doing the type of work that we do in the community we’re always looking for a way to give back. And this is another example of how we do it.”

“I have partnered with the fire department for a couple of years now in different endeavors,” said Lindsay Jewett. “They’re’ really fabulous. They want to give back to the community at all times. So when they saw me donating toys and organizing toys they wanted to be involved. So they reached out to me. They’re fabulous, they’re great guys.”

Their work goes beyond the Christmas Season. Earlier this year, books were collected for children in the Buffalo community where the Tops mass shooting took place.