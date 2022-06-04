BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A Tops Markets employee who survived a racist mass shooting last month in Buffalo is seeking a court order to question the 18-year-old gunman’s parents under oath in anticipation of filing a lawsuit against them.

The filings Friday in state Supreme Court ask that the gunman’s parents, Paul and Pamela Gendron of Conklin, provide depositions by July 29. The filings also ask for evidence to be preserved.

Attorney Terrence Connors filed the requests on behalf of Zaire Goodman, one of three people who survived being shot when the gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14.

The Gendrons could not be reached by phone Friday for comment.