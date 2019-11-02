Improving sleep ahead of daylight saving time change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Four out of ten upstate New Yorkers aren’t getting enough sleep, according to a local study from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, and the upcoming Daylight saving time on Sunday could make the issue worse.

On Sunday at 2 am, the clocks will fall back one hour.

An expert with Excellus says that it could affect the overall internal clock that tells us when to wake up and when to sleep.

“Much like having jet lag, if it’s in the short version in the springtime, it’s disruptive to our overall cycle of wake and sleep,” said Gregory Carnevale, chief medical officer with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

Daylight saving time officially become a law in 1966, under the Uniform Time Act. The idea was introduced as a way to save energy, according to historical reports.

Some people, however, think we no longer need the time change.

“I feel like it’s probably an old concept that we don’t need anymore. I do like having a longer day. So I’m sad when they started losing at the end of the day,” said Carolyn Kester, a Gates resident.

And with less light outside, some workers aren’t happy that now they will leave at the end of the workday in darkness.

“I miss having daylight at the end of the day I feel like I go to work in the dark and come home in the dark and it makes it tough through the winter,” said Cathy Meszaros, a Gates resident.

According to the Excellus report, lack of sleep can cause loss of productivity and increase risks for health conditions.

The report found the women are more likely to get less sleep, and that one in five adults snore, with more men reported than women.

Excellus officials recommend things like avoiding electronic and large meals before bed or maintaining a regular sleeping cycle.

Officials say 7 hours it the number to aim for.

“People that get that amount of sleep have the best overall health, they feel the best the next day, they have decreased rates of health conditions associated with poor sleep,” said Carnevale.

The Firemen’s Association of New York says this is also a good time to check all smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. They suggest installing a detector on each floor of your house, including the basement, and to test them every six months.