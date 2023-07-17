ALBANY, N.Y (WTEN) — It’s been just over a year since the 988 Suicide and Crisis hotline was launched. They receive calls, texts and live chats that link users to trained crisis counselors. In May, that number was used by over 400,000 people in the US. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with a suicide prevention expert and took a look at how the hotline has been used this past year.

“So that’s the idea, that no matter which of those platforms you’re using, you are getting connected to a human being, a trained human being. It’s not a bot, it’s not AI, it’s somebody on the other line who has been trained specifically in crisis response,” said Missy Stolfi, area director for the Capital Region’s American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The 988 hotline is not just for people on the verge of crisis. Family and friends can also use the number to get advice if they’re concerned for a loved one. The time for a call to be answered is 35 seconds, down from their previous average of just over two minutes.

“And so the idea is that, your call, if it doesn’t get picked up immediately by the National center it will divert to one of the local call centers,” said Stolfi. There’s been a 40% increase in calls received since the transition of 988 from the 1-800 number. She expects that number to continue to grow, “And so really, the really critical piece then is to make sure we are scaling up appropriately to be able to respond in a timely and appropriate manner to those types of calls and text messages.” She said the hotline is the start for a continuum of care and she’d like to see New York implement mobile crisis teams, geo location tracking abilities for calls, and stabilization centers.

Stolfi said if you’re unsure if you should reach out to 988, that’s okay. “Sometimes even if they’re not sure it’s quite a crisis, but they still have that gut feeling that something is not right, they can reach out to 988 to talk through and share ‘this is what I’m experiencing. This is what I’m observing in my friend or my loved one, my colleague, my neighbor.’”