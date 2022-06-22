ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — President Biden called on congress Wednesday to suspend the federal gas tax. However, it’s still not clear just how much of the savings will reach consumers.

Drivers nationwide and here in Rochester are feeling helpless over high gas prices. Mayra Pimenter lives in the Rochester area and says these high prices have been going on for far too long.

“The gas prices are too high, it’s too high, it’s terrible,” Pimenter said.

The president is asking Congress to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of September.

“By suspending the 18-cent federal gas tax for the next 90 days, we can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief,” President Biden said.

That 18 cents per gallon tax is used to fund repairs for major highways, however the administration said other money could be used in the interim.

John Dozier lives in Irondequoit and said he’s grateful for whatever relief that comes.

“Any help we can get, I’ll take it at this point,” Dozier said.

However, Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said while the tax holiday could offer some relief, it may ultimately end up making things worse.

“Cutting prices risks Americans increasing consumption, which could eventually cause prices to go up down the road,” De Haan said.

Regina Michener lives in Penfield and said while recent gas prices are frustrating and it’s not looking like things are going to get better even with the President’s proposed plan, she’ll appreciate any effort taken.

“I believe that the government is trying to help. I don’t think there is a lot they can do from what I understand, the gas companies are making record profits so obviously their not too concerned about the public,” Michener said.

Monroe County’s Gas Tax cap went into effect earlier this month, taxing gas as if it costs $2 a gallon. However, with prices reaching nearly $5 a gallon right now, folks say even that hasn’t felt like much.

President Biden’s plan is just a proposal at this point and it is expected to face opposition in Congress on both sides of the aisle