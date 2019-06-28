IJC in Sodus Point

No changes will be made to plan 2014 after the International Joint Commission, along with New York representatives, met Friday in a roundtable conference in Osewgo.

The IJC is an international group that controls water flows and lake levels in Lake Ontario. Commissioners at the meeting addressed concerns surrounding plan 2014, climate change, and how to go forward in the future.

After the meeting, New York’s 24th district congressman John Michael Katko and IJC commissioners traveled to Sodus Point to talk to residents.

“I’m sorry, but I think you are barking up the wrong tree. No plan — I’ve said it and I will repeat it — No plan can handle the type of [water] supply we have on Lake Ontario in 2017 and in 2019,” said Pierre Reland, one commissioner at the meeting.

Residents like Ken Fallon, who lives at Port Ontario, traveled to Sodus Point Friday to talk with commissioners about his land, almost all of which is now underwater.

“Here’s what left of the island and right now there are about 5500 sandbags and you can’t even see it. This is where the water came up and now they’re all underwater,” said Fallon. “They ask these people from the international board to come down and survey the damage which I can’t understand why they didn’t do that to begin with.”

“It’s disastrous, so this so-called plan 2014 I think it was awful. It should be re-sended and replaced with the only plan and left alone. They don’t need to meet to discover that. So they ought to act,” said Peter Brockmyre, a Sodus Bay resident.

Commissioners at the meeting expressed a goal of avoiding future financial strain on waterfront communities.

“What we’re dealing with now is not the plan under normal circumstances. We’re dealing with extreme situations. Clearly, the damage is far far greater than that,” said Jane Corwin a U..S commissioner.