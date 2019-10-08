IJC flooding survey

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Property owners along Lake Ontario will now have an opportunity to share their input to the International Joint Commission, which is in charge of regulating the water levels.

Homeowners along the shoreline are being encouraged to share details of the flood damage they experienced through a survey. The IJC and the Lake Ontario-Saint Lawrence River Control Board will use the survey result to improve models used to assess future flood damage.

