ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The Rochester City Council recently endorsed a proposal from the Strong National Museum of Play to apply for a state grant. The grant is for $500,000 to help fund a new entrance at the museum.

"Helping to educate and entertain more children. Helping to educate and entertain more adults, and then have the economic impact is a true dream come true," said Steve Dubnik, President & CEO of the Strong National Museum of Play. "To create a new entrance to the museum and turn it so it would be facing a new street and recreating an adventure place that was a new funding source we applied to."