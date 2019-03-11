IHOP offering free pancakes on March 12

On Tuesday, IHOP is giving guests a free short stack of pancakes. The chain does ask guests to leave a donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities.

IHOP is also selling “Oreo Oh My Goodness” pancakes, created by Brody Simoncini, 6, the winner of IHOP’s Kid Chef Champion contest. From now until April 14, $1 from every stack of the pancakes sold will be donated to charity, the chain said.

IHOP began its first National Pancake Day in 2006.

You’ll have a large window to cash-in on Free Pancake Day from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.