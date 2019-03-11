Breaking News
Manhunt that caused Lyons schools to close today has ended, suspect is in custody.

IHOP offering free pancakes on March 12

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Pancakes image IHOP_1552305809064.jpg.jpg

On Tuesday, IHOP is giving guests a free short stack of pancakes. The chain does ask guests to leave a donation for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities.

IHOP is also selling “Oreo Oh My Goodness” pancakes, created by Brody Simoncini, 6, the winner of IHOP’s Kid Chef Champion contest. From now until April 14, $1 from every stack of the pancakes sold will be donated to charity, the chain said. 

IHOP began its first National Pancake Day in 2006.

You’ll have a large window to cash-in on Free Pancake Day from 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss