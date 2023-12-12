ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new headliner has been announced for next year’s CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival!

According to the Jazz Festival, Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey has been announced to headline the festival on June 26, 2024.

Laufey, a jazz artist known for hits such as “From the Start” and “Valentine,” is one of three headliners announced for the festival. The other two were announced recently — Samara Joy and Lee Ritenour. Ritenour is performing June 22 and Joy will perform June 28.

Tickets for Laufey’s concert go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10 a.m. More information about tickets and club passes can be found on the Jazz Festival’s website.