ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound.

The Toyota driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police say ice and snow on the road was a factor in the crash. They do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role.

E. Henrietta Road was briefly closed for a police investigation, but it has since reopened.