Ice rescue training in Monroe County

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – As the winter continues, rescue crews are preparing for ice rescues and on Saturday, local rescuers were training in Irondequoit.

The West Webster Fire Department and members of the U.S. Coast Guard station in Rochester trained at Irondequoit Bay.

The elements make rescue operations that much more difficult. Coast Guard Officer Jarrod Rock said to cover all your bases if you’re heading out.

In the event of an emergency, getting the reps in beforehand helps the rescuers get ready for the real deal.

Rescuers train for the icy conditions throughout the year, and the U.S. Coast Guard members train a few times a year.