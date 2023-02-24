ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A breezy morning combined with ice-covered trees and wires, is causing a fresh batch of power outages Friday in the Rochester region.

Rochester Gas & Electric is reporting just over 1200 customers without power, mostly in Rochester, Brighton, Pittsford, Penfield, Perinton and Irondequoit. RG&E is reporting another 400 outages in Wayne County.

National Grid has 400 customers without power in Livingston County and another 400 in Genesee County.

The weather today will be frigid with some additional snow. Click here for the full forecast.