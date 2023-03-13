ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County leaders announced Monday Ibero-American Action League will receive $1 million that will go toward its workforce development programs over the course of four years.

The Rochester nonprofit is a key resource for the Latino population and other underserved communities throughout the city.

Officials with the organization say this will serve as a significant boost to ensure communities of color have equitable access to job opportunities.

The funding was made possible through a partnership with Monroe County and COMIDA, which will allow Ibero to expand on its existing workforce training programs and to help more job seekers in the future. Ibero CEO and president Angelica Perez says it will also help to cover needed staffing positions to operate those programs and bolster relationships with company partners, like RG&E and Spectrum.

“We have other opportunities that we’re working with huge local corporations or corps. coming here locally that are looking for bilingual workforce or diversified workforce. So, this is going to give us the runway, the infrastructure, and the ability to meet the demands of the business community as they often reach out to us for employment opportunities for community of colors and the people we serve — we’re really excited about that,” said Perez.

For more information on the opportunities available, visit Ibero’s website.