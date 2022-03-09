ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to social media, car windows being smashed in throughout the city of Rochester is a frequent occurrence as of late.

Ed Roselene enjoys a cup of coffee with a group of friends every Saturday at Boulder Coffee Café in the South Wedge. However, this past weekend, that coffee date turned south after finding his passenger side window completely smashed in.

It turns out this may be happening all around the city.

“I’ve been reading cases on the neighborhood site, where exactly this was happening. And so I thought, I guess it’s my turn to join the human race,” Roselene said.

Lt. Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department said the best way to avoid these break ins to keep valuables out of plain sight.

“At the end of the day, do not keep valuables in your car because the car unfortunately isn’t always the most secure environment compared to your house or things like that,” Bello said.

However, Roselene said he didn’t have any valuables in his car that would warrant a break in.

“Some people are doing it, I guess, to get what’s inside the car. But some people are doing it anyway, according to the other stories, because they’ll report there was nothing there,” Roselene said, “So there’s always the question should you lock or not lock you know? You can leave the car unlocked because you want people to see there’s nothing to steal, rather than breaking it.”

Lt. Bello said regardless of if something was stolen from your car or the window was smashed just for the sake of it being smashed, to always report the incident.

“We want to take those reports because if we don’t know that something’s occurring in a neighborhood, if we don’t know these larcenies are occurring, or these damaging to the cars and windows, if we don’t know about them, we can’t take the steps to work and fix those,” Lt. Bello said.

Lt. Bello also says by knowing if these incidents are happening in specific areas, law enforcement will be able to target those areas and hopefully put an end to these unwarranted crimes.

“Certainly we encourage people to take to call us, let us investigate it because it was part of this investigation. We look for cameras in the neighborhood, we look for witnesses, we look, and we check all over, for all sorts of solvability factors to try to solve these crimes to hold people accountable,” Bello said.

If you find yourself in an incident like this happens and it is non-emergent, be sure to report it by using the 3-1-1 hotline.