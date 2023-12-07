ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — World renowned dancer and celebrated choreographer Garth Fagan announced in November that after 53 years he is stepping aside as the leader of his beloved Garth Fagan Dance Company. But it doesn’t mean he has taken his last bow. In a one on one interview, the Tony award winning choreographer for Broadway’s the Lion King speaks about his decision to retire, and the future of his internationally acclaimed company.

“I just feel exhausted and I don’t like the everyday burden,” explained Fagan seated in his studio in downtown Rochester.

In 1976 the Jamaican born dancer spoke to WROC about the passion and the thrill behind his creative genius.

“Choreography. It’s working with a human canvas, molding human bodies, dealing with their emotional ups and downs,” Fagan, then in his mid-30’s, told the reporter.

Today as he passes the torch, he muses about the decades of magical performances that have brought down the house in theatres around the globe, and the accolades too numerous to name. He explains the physical endurance, mental strength and Afro-Caribbean energy inextricably woven into what’s known as the Fagan Technique. “The turns as fast as can be, the leaps as high as can be and the backs supple as can be,” he explains.

The leadership change doesn’t mean the end of Fagan’s creativity. “I want to spend my time doing one or two different pieces.”

Fagan says no longer having the day to day responsibilities of running the company will give him time to enjoy his life of accomplishments. The Founder and Distinguished Artistic Director Emeritus says he’ll be watching his proteges move Garth Fagan Dance forward.

“And they’ll do some stuff I never would have thought of, and that’s okay.” Fagan smiles as he shares how much trust and admiration he has for Natalie Rogers-Cropper and Norwood “PJ” Pennewell.

Rogers-Cropper, a Julliard School graduate, serves as Executive Director and School Director.

“I never auditioned her. She saw all the detail that was to be seen in that work and fed it back to me and I said ‘if you can come to Rochester next week you have a space in the company,’ and she said yes,” explained Fagan. That was 34 years ago.

She and Pennewell, who is the new Executive Director, both served as principal dancers. Fagan says Pennewell was a mover.

“He new how to push that body and when I said higher, lower, faster, quicker whatever-er, he got the ‘er’,” Fagan shared about Pennewell, who has choreographed 11 works for the company over the past 44 years.

Both Pennewell and Rogers-Cropper are devoted to Fagan and say they are honored to maintaining the artistic excellence associated with the company and the founder’s ability to uplift and refresh audiences.

“He prepared us. It didn’t just happen overnight,” said Rogers-Cropper. “We’re 53 years old for a reason, because of Garth’s business sense and how to run a company and the artistic part of it of course is magical.”

Garth Fagan Dance hosts “Home Showcase” December 8-10 at Monroe Community College. The showcase will included curated pieces of Fagan favorites including The North Star as well as premieres from Pennewell and Cropper. Click here for ticket information.