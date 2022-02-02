‘I recommend it highly’: Rochester pediatrician eager for approval of COVID vaccine for children 6-months and up

Marin Ackerman, 10, center, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Sydney Mogul, right, with some distraction help from certified child life specialist Hanna Mathess during the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Franklin County for children age 5-11 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents have a new tool to keep their young children safe. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer said it has given the FDA data on a two-dose vaccine regimen for children six months through four years old. The doses are one-tenth of an adult’s dose and would be given three weeks apart.

Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine means one of the nation’s youngest age groups would be eligible for shots as soon as the end of this month.

Maureen Hickey teaches pre-school at Winton Road Nursery School and has anxiously awaited a vaccine for her students 4 years and under.

“I am really excited that the vaccine is coming soon. I’ve been waiting for it,” Hickey said, “Because I teach adults ballroom dancing, and I teach the little kids. I’ve been very worried both ways and washing my hands like crazy and sanitizing like crazy. Because I didn’t want to catch something for my little kids and give it to my students who are older and may have pre-existing conditions.”

In December, Pfizer announced that two doses of its vaccine did not provide a strong enough immune response in 2-4 year-olds, prompting the company to add an additional third shot to the trial.

Dr. Roderick Davis with Portland Pediatric Group said he highly recommends vaccination for everyone including the new age group who may soon be eligible.

“I recommend it highly. Again, understanding that these are young kids, people really are nervous about it. But the fact is, even young kids can have a really nasty infection and, and you just don’t want to see something kind of really bad happen if it can be prevented,” Dr. Davis said.

The authorization would come at a pivotal moment. New pediatric cases dropped last week for the first time since early December, but remain high with over 100,000 for 25 consecutive weeks.

“All the pediatricians in my office,, pediatricians throughout the community are really excited about this happening. Almost everyone that comes in says, ‘When can we get it? When can we get it? Can you get it for us early?’ It’s going to be coming pretty soon,” Dr. Davis said.

However, with many parents hesitant to vaccinate their currently eligible children, experts don’t expect authorization for kids under 5 to significantly affect new case numbers. Only 38% of 5-17-year-olds are fully vaccinated.

“I’ll be able to relax when my little kids have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Hickey said.

Dr. Davis urges parents who are hesitant to consult with their child’s pediatrician to determine the best course of action.