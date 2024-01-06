ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All the lanes of I-490 East between Penfield Road and Route 441 are closed due to multiple accidents in the area.

At around 9:35 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was on scene at a single-vehicle accident on I-490 East and Landing Road in the Town of Brighton when a tractor-trailer hit two other vehicles. The tractor-trailer was reported to have hit an MCSO vehicle as well while deputies were tending to the initial accident.

Deputies reported minor injuries at the scene and one person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Route 490 East remains closed between Penfield Road and Route 441 as MCSO continues to investigate.