ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A major construction project that will affect I-490 traffic on the east side of Monroe County is in the planning stages.

The New York State Department of Transportation is looking to replace the I-490 bridge over the Erie Canal in Perinton.

The plan is to replace the existing bridge, that also spans Kreag Road, with two, single-span bridges. The project is still in the development phase with construction scheduled to start sometime next spring.

The $48-million effort is being paid for by a combination of federal and state dollars and is expected to be completed by the winter of 2026-27.