ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re heading south on I-390 through Henrietta Monday or Tuesday night, you’ll want to take note.

The southbound lanes will be closed at Lehigh Station Road from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. both evenings. The New York State Department of Transportation is working on some overheard signage.

The DOT is targeting the next two nights, but warns additional closures may be required to complete the project.