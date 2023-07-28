ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re more than halfway through the summer and many construction projects are still in progress. That includes I-390 towards Avon and Geneseo.

New York State’s Department of Transportation is currently finishing up the half of the 13-mile stretch of I-390 from exit 8 to exit 10. They expect work to be done by the fall.

The nearly $27 million investment from the State DOT revitalizes the 390 stretch in Livingston County from Geneseo to Avon. Joe Leathersich, the Public Information Officer for the DOT says this year, construction is focused on the northbound section. He expects it to finish up by fall, then next year, they’ll do the southbound lane.

They aren’t changing anything about the highway, just improving it for decades of drivers to come.

“All we’re doing is giving it a little bit of a facelift – extending life. This is a roadway, a highway that sees tens of thousands of cars every single day so lots of people in our community rely on it. Its success is directly related to the success of our community.”

Not only are they rehabilitating the roadways, but they’re also getting ready for the winter. This summer, they’re planting trees on the land beside the roads for what the DOT likes to call a “living snow fence.” During the winter, the trees block the snow from accumulating on the roadway and help keep the roads usable all 12 months of the year.

Leathersich says to be patient. While the construction may be an inconvenience now, it’ll benefit drivers in the end. And as a reminder, if you’re driving through a work zone, you should slow down and be mindful of your surroundings.