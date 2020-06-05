Hydroxychloroquine study retracted by authors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large study on the use of hydroxychloroquine is being retracted by its authors. The original study was published in “The Lancet” last month.

It showed that COVID-19 patients treated with the drug were more likely to die or develop dangerous side effects.

However, the study relied on data from the analytics company Surgisphere.

But the company refused to provide a full data set to peer reviewers, citing confidentiality issues. The authors of the study retracted it when it became clear peer review would be impossible.