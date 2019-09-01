Hurricane Dorian upgraded to Category 5

TAMPA, F.L. (WFLA) — The Bahamas are bracing for what is now a Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian was upgraded to Category 5 status with the 8 a.m. advisory. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Dorian remained a strong Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph maximum sustained winds. Dorian made a very slight shift west overnight.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to be near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas Sunday, bringing hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall. The system is forecast to move closer to Florida’s east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

The latest NHC updates showing an eastern shift in Dorian’s track come as a relief to Floridians, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging everyone to still carefully monitor Dorian’s movement. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Florida’s east coast from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for areas north of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, Florida.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for areas north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach, Florida.