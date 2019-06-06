Hunter shot while turkey hunting in Steuben County

A Steuben County man was shot during a hunting trip in the Town of Cohocton, according to NYS (DEC) Environmental Conservation Police.

It happened on the morning of May 15. ECO said they received a call from Steuben County 911 reporting that one adult male had been admitted to Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville with a gunshot wound suffered while turkey hunting in the town of Cohocton.

The man suffered only minor injuries from a pellet lodged in his middle finger, ECO said. 

ECO issued the following statement:

“The man said he and his hunting partner had set up two turkey decoys in a field that morning and returned to separate parts of the field where they could not see each other. The subject attempted to set up a third decoy without notifying his hunting partner. Dressed in camouflage and carrying the decoy in front of him, the man began to move through a hedgerow and out into the field. The hunting partner saw what he thought was a real turkey and fired one shot, striking the subject.”

DEC would like to remind all hunters to follow the four basic rules of hunter safety when afield. 

