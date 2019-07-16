Hundreds of students participate in Roland Williams’ Champion Academy

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — On Monday, more than 350 local students were given the opportunity to learn from a Super Bowl champion.

The students participated in the Roland Williams’ Champion Academy. The program, which is now in its fifth year, helps low-income middle and high school students.

Champion Academy aims to establish long-term relationships with at-risk teens and put them on a path to success.

“I’m here because I care, I’m here because I’m from Genesee Street, I’m here because it’s time for individuals that look like me to lead the charge to go back and help. And so, I’m excited to play my role,” said Williams.

The program served students from 36 school districts in 2018, and none of the Champion Academy students have dropped out of school.