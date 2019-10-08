Hundreds gather at Vigil for late Brockport teacher, Carolyn Ray

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) – Hundreds gathered on Monday at Hamlin State Park for a candlelight vigil in honor of a Brockport teacher who lost her life in a biking accident.

Carrie Ray was struck while riding her bike on Sweden Walker Road, Saturday.

Her husband Michael Ray spoke to the crowd on Monday saying “She loved life, she loved to give and she loved to be her.”

Family friends, coworkers, and students gathered in honor of Carrie Ray. Candles glowed in the night as they shared their favorite memories.

The 46-year-old Clarkson resident was a teacher at Barclay Elementary School, a mother of three, and a wife.

Her husband Michael ray, receiving a line of hugs as the sun went down.

“The fact that this community that she touched so many lives in this community and for them to take time out of their schedule on a weeknight, after being tired, after being at work, to come here just to share and talk about should tell you everything you need to know about who she was and what she means to so many people,” said Mr. Ray.

The people here wore Purple the same color as Ray’s hair. Hockey jersey’s from the club she was apart of dotted the crowd.

She was an organ donor and her kidneys have already helped another life.

“I got a phone call the next morning that her kidneys were able to be removed and that they looked fanatics so whoever received her two kidneys hopefully their day was a whole heck of a lot brighter.”

“She’s always going to be in our heart. She’s always going to be here for what she’s done for the community and the memories that they have and she’s always going to be her in whoever life she touched and with her donations,” said Ray.

Mr.Ray went on to say, the best way to honor Carries’ memory is to give. He encourages everyone to share kindness in their daily lives, to donate and to sign up for organ donation.

A funeral is scheduled this Friday at St. John the Evangelist Church in Spencerport.