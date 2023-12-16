ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds of people joined together for the Pro-Palestine march in downtown Rochester on Saturday.

The march began at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park and ended at the Blue Cross Arena. People from all over Rochester gathered together to demand a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This was the latest of many protests that have been held in the City of Rochester since the Israel-Hamas War began.

One person who was in attendance said they were there to raise awareness for Palestine’s struggle and to protest the American government’s funding of Israel.