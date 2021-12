ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) -- Local high school athletes are pitching in to help get toys to kids in the hospital this holiday season.

Non-for-profit organization, PrimeTime585 facilitated a toy drive Monday to benefit the patients at the Sickle Cell Unit at Golisano Children’s Hospital. The organization enlisted the help of local high school athletes from Monroe, Wayne, and Ontario counties to personally deliver the gifts. Over 3,000 toys and coats were donated, as were additional toys to restock the toy chest at the children’s hospital.