Huge alligator breaks into Florida home

Posted: May 31, 2019 04:58 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:59 PM EDT

CLEARWATER, F.L. (WFLA-TV) - An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in Clearwater, Florida. 

The 11-foot-long alligator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

Clearwater Police Department and a local trapper responded to the scene and were able to capture the gator. 

The homeowner said the gator broke four good bottles of wine.

Thankfully that was the extent of the injuries and the gator was removed safely.  

