HUD announces $3.2M+ in targeted COVID relief for NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced close to $87 million in Mainstream funding vouchers to public housing agencies across the country. Of that total, intended for COVID relief, $3,213,008 is earmarked for New York.

RecipientCityCountyAmount
Buffalo Municipal Housing AuthorityBuffaloErie$262,757
Albany Housing AuthorityAlbanyAlbany$463,293
Saratoga Springs Housing AuthoritySaratoga SpringsSaratoga$307,406
Amsterdam Housing AuthorityAmsterdamMontgomery$197,280
Town of Islip Housing AuthorityOakdaleSuffolk$1,004,934
North Hempstead Housing AuthorityWestburyNassau$503,338
Village of KaserMonseyRockland$261,000
Village of New HartfordUticaOneida$213,000
Total$3,213,008

Mainstream vouchers are meant to help non-elderly populations with disabilities respond to and recover from COVID-19. These housing choice vouchers serve low-income populations with unique circumstances.

“Understanding the needs of these populations, Mainstream Vouchers provide targeted assistance to non-elderly populations with disabilities in The Department’s ongoing effort to provide resources to combat COVID-19,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.

The funding is authorized by the CARES Act.

“This new wave of vouchers will allow housing authorities to better support residents living with disabilities,” Lynne Patton, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New Jersey, said. “This funding is vital to these at-risk Americans during these unprecedented times, allowing them to live independently while staying safe.”

