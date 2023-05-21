Otto Carter works by hand and has roughly 30 minutes to get it right

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — To be a professional engraver Otto Carter will tell you have to have an eye for detail and be determined not to mess up or misspell things, but to be a professional engraver at the PGA Championship you have to be that – and fast.

“I only have like a 30-minute window to do it,” Carter said.

That’s right. Thirty minutes from the final putt to the trophy presentation.

“I’ve got a handle on it, I’m not nervous,” Carter said.

Carter, who hails from Abilene, Texas, is currently set up inside the office of Oak Hill Country Club’s General Manager with all his tools that did not require TSA clearance.

“No, because I drove,” Carter said. “The golf course security sure wanted to know what I was toting, they were kind of concerned about the sharp instruments, and I had to explain to them either I make it through here or you don’t get a trophy.”

This is the second time Carter has worked on the Wanamaker Trophy.

“In fact, I put Justin Thomas’ name on it right there and Southern Hills Country Club under it last year,” Carter said. “He got the job through a friend who knew he specialized in lettering. It’s quite a deal, very honored to be working on it.”

Saturday, Carter was already at work on the sterling silver ring.

All the work is done by hand with no computer or machine involved.

“I’m going to go ahead and put the location, Oak Hill Country Club and the date on there today just to be that much further ahead.

All it needed Sunday was a name.

“So I hope the guy with the shorter name wins,” Carter said. “Sorry.”