ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The change was announced a couple of weeks ago, but it’s just starting to sink in for some Bills fans — Buffalo hosts Miami Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.

It’s a home game in Orchard Park, and tickets on sites like Stubhub.com are going for @ $200. But if you want to watch from your home, the game was moved to the NFL network as part of an NFL Saturday tripleheader (the other games being the Colts vs Vikings at 1:00 p.m. and Baltimore vs Cleveland at 4:30 p.m.).

For a preview of the big AFC East battle with the Dolphins, you can check out the Sean McDermott Show at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a special edition of Buffalo Kickoff Live will air at 11:30 a.m. on WROC.

Sunday on WROC, it’s a doubleheader full of playoff implications, starting with the Jets at Detroit at 1 p.m. followed by Cincinnati and Tampa Bay at 4 p.m.

Looking ahead to Christmas weekend, the Bills are back on CBS and WROC on Christmas Eve (Saturday) as they visit the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m.

It’s back to primetime and Monday Night Football for what could be a fight for home field in the playoffs against the AFC Champion Bengals in Cincinnati at 8:15 p.m. on January 2 (ESPN).

The final game of the regular season is back home, tentatively scheduled for January 8 against the Patriots, but the final date/time is still to be determined.