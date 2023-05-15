PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re unable to head out to the Oak Hill Country Club in person, there is plenty of coverage on TV, as the eyes of the golf world are focused on Pittsford and the 2023 PGA Championship.
Here’s where you can watch on TV/online:
Monday, May 15
The Golf Channel — 5 -11 p.m. Live from the PGA Championship
Tuesday, May 16
The Golf Channel — 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live from the PGA Championship
ESPN + — 7 a.m. – 1 p.m
ESPN — 1 -7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
The Golf Channel — 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live from the PGA Championship
ESPN + — 7 a.m. – 1 p.m
ESPN — 1 – 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 18 Round 1
The Golf Channel — 6 – 7 a.m. Live from the PGA Championship
ESPN + — 7 a.m. -1 p.m.
ESPN — 1 – 7 p.m.
*Note ESPN + is also offering additional coverage of featured groups
Friday, May 19 Round 2
The Golf Channel — 6 – 7 a.m. Live from the PGA Championship
ESPN + — 7 a.m. -1 p.m.
ESPN — 1 – 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 20 Round 3
The Golf Channel — 6 – 7 a.m. Live from the PGA Championship
ESPN+ — 8 – 10 a.m.
ESPN — 10 a.m. -1 p.m.
News 8 WROC CBS — 1 – 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 21 Final Round
The Golf Channel — 6 – 7 a.m. Live from the PGA Championship
ESPN+ — 8 – 10 a.m.
The Local Broadcast Home of the 2023 PGA Championship
Wheel of Fortune will be pre-empted and moved to 2:37 a.m. this week.