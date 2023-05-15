PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re unable to head out to the Oak Hill Country Club in person, there is plenty of coverage on TV, as the eyes of the golf world are focused on Pittsford and the 2023 PGA Championship.

Here’s where you can watch on TV/online:

Monday, May 15

The Golf Channel — 5 -11 p.m. Live from the PGA Championship

Tuesday, May 16

The Golf Channel — 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live from the PGA Championship

ESPN + — 7 a.m. – 1 p.m

ESPN — 1 -7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

The Golf Channel — 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live from the PGA Championship

ESPN + — 7 a.m. – 1 p.m

ESPN — 1 – 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 Round 1

The Golf Channel — 6 – 7 a.m. Live from the PGA Championship

ESPN + — 7 a.m. -1 p.m.

ESPN — 1 – 7 p.m.

*Note ESPN + is also offering additional coverage of featured groups

Friday, May 19 Round 2

The Golf Channel — 6 – 7 a.m. Live from the PGA Championship

ESPN + — 7 a.m. -1 p.m.

ESPN — 1 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 Round 3

The Golf Channel — 6 – 7 a.m. Live from the PGA Championship

ESPN+ — 8 – 10 a.m.

ESPN — 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

News 8 WROC CBS — 1 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21 Final Round

The Golf Channel — 6 – 7 a.m. Live from the PGA Championship

ESPN+ — 8 – 10 a.m.

The Local Broadcast Home of the 2023 PGA Championship

Throughout the week, in addition to live coverage on News 8 at Sunrise, Noon, 4-6:30 p.m. and 11, WROC will be bringing you extended coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship with PGA Championship Tonight. The half-hour wrap-up and look ahead will be live at 7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and following News 8 at 11 Sunday night.

Wheel of Fortune will be pre-empted and moved to 2:37 a.m. this week.