CBS coverage begins at 5 a.m. on May 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/CBS) – CBS, News 8 and Rochesterfirst.com are your source for complete coverage of The Coronation of King Charles III.

Network coverage from London begins 5 a.m. Saturday (May 6) and runs through 10 a.m. and will be hosted by Michele Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor.

Joining the coverage are CBS News foreign correspondents Holly Williams, Mark Phillips, Imtiaz Tyab and Chris Livesay, along with Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil. Julian Payne, former communications director for the Prince of Wales and Wesley Kerr, historian and former BBC royal correspondent will round out the broadcast team.

