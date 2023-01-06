ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After what’s been a trying week for the Bills and their fans, Sunday is going to be a celebration of life as Damar Hamlin continues his recovery.

When schedules came out this season, the date and time of the final game of the season against the Patriots was up in the air, as the NFL reserved the right to flex the game based on playoff implications.

But it’s been locked in for 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium and you can watch it on News 8 WROC. Jim Nantz and Tomy Romo have the call for CBS.

The Bills are planning to wear #3 patches on their jerseys as the entire NFL will be celebrating the remarkable improvement Hamlin has shown since collapsing in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football.

That game has since been ruled a “no contest” by the league. NFL owners voted Friday afternoon on a revised plan for the playoff seeding and home field advantage, one that could lead to a neutral site for the AFC Championship.

If you’re looking to attend the game in person, ticket prices are rising on third party sites, starting at more than $150 per ticket for 300 level seats.

You can start the day’s coverage with Buffalo Kickoff Live Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on News 8 and streaming on RochesterFirst.com. The second game of a CBS doubleheader features the Giants at Eagles at 4 p.m.