BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’d like to send a ‘get well’ card to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there’s an opportunity through the end of next week.

Sweet Buffalo has teamed up with Smile Mail to send cards to Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest while on the field during Monday night’s Bills game.

If you’d like to send a card, you can mail them to Smile Mail…

3221 Southwestern Blvd., PMB 325, Orchard Park, N.Y. 14127-1230

…or drop them off at one of the following locations:

Totally Buffalo Store, 3328 Sheridan Dr., Amherst, N.Y. 14226

Totally Buffalo Store, 3459 Amelia Dr., Orchard Park, N.Y. 14127

Smile Mail, 4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville, N.Y. 14221 (January 5, 10, 12 from 2:30-5 p.m.)

The last day you can send or drop off a card is Jan. 13.