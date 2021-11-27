How to prevent Christmas tree fires

In this Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 photo flames engulf the wall and ceiling of a room as well as items in the room thirty-five seconds into the ignition of a Christmas tree during a test burn by the fire protection engineering lab at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, in Worcester, Mass. The test was conducted in an effort to raise awareness about fire safety this holiday season. (Matthew Burgos/Worcester Polytechnic Institute via AP)

(WETM/AP) – As the holiday season gets into full swing, millions of people will be going out to cut down or order live Christmas trees to adorn their living rooms.

But taking proper care of real trees is crucial to keeping your home safe, as a dry tree that catches fire can engulf a room in flames in a matter of minutes.

Water your Christmas tree, keep it far away from heat sources and do not leave holiday lights on unattended.

That is the recipe for avoiding a potential fire caused by holiday decorations — especially trees that have started to dry up and pose a higher fire risk after several weeks on display, according to local and national fire safety experts.

“The best thing you want to do is keep the tree watered,” said Wilkes-Barre Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat. “Make sure there are no space heaters or open flames around it.”

Klapat recommended that people turn off holiday lights before leaving the house and before retiring for the night. Even though most holiday light bulbs meet modern safety standards, the strings of lights often include very thin wiring that can cause electrical problems, Klapat said.

“Do not leave them turned on in the interior of the house unless you are home,” he said.

Falling needles, especially if the needles have turned brown, are a sure sign that a tree is drying up, according to Kingston Assistant Fire Chief Len Chesterfield.

He stressed the importance of keeping Christmas trees supplied with a steady stream of liquid nourishment.

“Basically, the key is to keep them watered,” Chesterfield said. “That’s the main thing.”

It is also a good idea to keep trees as far away as possible from heating vents, since blowing hot air can make trees dry out faster, he said.

Chesterfield suggested that anyone who hangs strings of holiday lights should check for frayed cords. He cautioned against plugging in too many cords and electrical devices to power strips which are not designed to handle the load.

This is also a good time to check that smoke alarms are functioning properly and have fresh batteries installed, both fire chiefs said.

The word about holiday fire safety has spread in recent years, Klapat said.

Firefighters respond to fewer fires caused by Christmas trees and holiday decorations than they did 20 to 30 years ago, he said. Such fires still happen, though.