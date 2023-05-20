SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Summer is a tough time for dogs, as most climates change to much warmer temperatures. It’s important to keep dogs cool when it’s hot out, not just so they’re comfortable but to prevent heatstroke, which is often fatal.

Some dogs are particularly susceptible to hot weather, such as thick-coated and flat-faced breeds, but all can get in trouble if you don’t look out for them on hot days. Luckily, keeping your canine companion cool is easy once you know how.

Tips for keeping your dog cool

Limit walks in hot weather

Dogs can easily overexert themselves on walks and end up dangerously overheated. On hot days, limit walks to the coolest hours: early morning before the sun has come up or late night when the sun has set and temperatures have started to drop. Even on warm days, you should avoid walking your dog when the sun is at its hottest (roughly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.).

Cooling vests can help your canine companion maintain a safe body temperature if it’s still fairly warm outside after the hottest hours of the day.

Check the temperature of the roads or sidewalk before you take your dog for a walk, as it can get hot enough to burn dogs’ paws. Place your hand on the sidewalk, and if it’s too hot to hold it there for 20 seconds, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

Keep your dog indoors

When it’s hot outside, your dog should spend the majority of the day indoors, since it will be cooler in your home than out in the yard. Keep the blinds or curtains closed, as sunlight coming through the windows will heat up your home. If you don’t have central air, consider running a portable air conditioner or a window unit for your dog on exceptionally hot days. You can keep your dog entertained indoors by playing games with them, engaging in short trick training sessions and giving them interactive toys to play with.

Put out a pool for your dog

Your dog still needs to spend some time outdoors on hot days to go potty and stretch their legs and having a pool for them to splash around and lay down in can let them safely spend more time in the yard. It’s easy to find dog pools with reinforced bases to keep dogs from puncturing them. Some dogs also love splash pads or being sprayed with a hose to cool off.

Create shade in the yard

If there’s no natural shade in your yard, create a shady spot for your dog to hang out in using a shade sail or a gazebo. However, you still shouldn’t let your dog spend too much time outdoors, even in shady spots, when it’s extremely hot.

Make sure your dog always has access to water

It’s easy for dogs to become dehydrated on hot days, so make sure they always have access to fresh water. If you work out of the home and your dog will be along for much of the day, consider buying a pet water fountain, since these have a larger capacity than a regular water bowl and circulate the water through a filter to keep it clean.