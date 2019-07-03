How to help restore a piece of Public Market history

Archive photo of the Rochester Public Market with a similar fountain to the one that’s proposed to be restored. (City of Rochester Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Staff at the Rochester Public Market have discovered a piece of history.

It’s a six-ton granite water fountain that was designed in 1905 to serve horses. According to Friends of the Rochester Public Market, once vehicles made horse-based transportation obsolete, the fountain was deemed a traffic hazard and “was unceremoniously hauled off.”

Public Market staff are working to restore and renovate the fountain in hopes of placing it in the market by this fall.

The city is offering personalized commemorative bricks to support the project — only 250 of which are available. Each personalized brick costs $300.

Bricks can be purchased online.