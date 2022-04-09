ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — We’ve heard already popular items like suspending the state gas tax in June, and opening opportunities for restaurants to sell alcohol with to-go orders. But the budget goes further to offer relief on property taxes, childcare, education, and adjusting bail reform laws.



Taking a swing at Rochester’s high childhood poverty rate, Senator Jeremy Cooney co-authored legislation in the budget to expand the Empire Child Tax Credit. Plus, more funding for childcare subsidies is given out by Monroe County.



“If you have a child aged 5-17, they will see an increase depending on your household income in tax rebates,” Sen. Jeremy Cooney of Rochester explained. “So, you’ll have more cash in your pockets to take care of your family.”



To build a better healthcare system, the new budget is allocating $1.2 billion in retention bonuses to provide healthcare and mental hygiene workers up to $3,000 if they stay on the job for a year. Plus, give raises to home care workers.



“A $3 increase isn’t a lot and quite a bit less than what was proposed,” Mary Delwypych, with the Elder Justice Committee for Metro Justice said. “But it’s a start and hopefully that can be increased. In some cases like home care, they don’t even get enough PPE to help them do their jobs.”



Farmers can expect a jump in tax credits when they buy machinery and supplies. On top of reforming how overtime pay is handled for workers on farms.



“Particularly in buying machinery and supplies they went from 5% to 20% that we can use,” Assemblyman Brian Manktelow of Wayne County told us. “So that was definitely a plus for all the farmers of the state. There’s a little bit of money in there to help offset the potential for overtime costs to all the farmers. Reducing it from 60 to 40 hours. I really think they’re going to do that.”



Following Rochester experiencing its deadliest year with 81 homicides, local legislators had public safety as a main priority in the budget. Giving judges more power to set bail if a defendant poses a threat to another person or has a history of gun use.



“In situations that involve violence to an individual or damage and harm property of one another there should be more discretion our elected judges should have,” Sen. Cooney said. “To be able to require that bail be set.”



“It did move a little back and gave the judges a little more power to take a look at individuals,” Assemblyman Manktelow added. “At the same time, their mental state as well. Trying to decide whether they should be voluntarily put in for some help.”

There were many more areas covered in this new budget thanks to an influx of federal money from Covid care packages, and stronger-than-expected tax revenues. Including education, Covid relief for small businesses, and childcare. For a more in-depth look at the budget click here.