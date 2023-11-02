ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Allendale Columbia, a private pre-primary and K-12 school in Pittsford, heard last week that the milk carton shortage was going to be an issue in the coming weeks and even into the new year.

So far, the school is receiving the half pint containers, but they expect that to stop any day now.

This impact to schools included the Rochester City School District saying students will not get milk, but instead will be offered juice.

The issue, a shortage of half-pint cartons for individual milk packaging. So, there isn’t a milk shortage problem, but issues getting milk to consumers because of supply chain issues.

“As soon as I found out that the situation was about to happen, I immediately began formulating a plan,” said Laura Reynolds, Director of Food Service at Allendale Columbia. “Obviously, our students health and nutrition are very, very important to us.”

The school is planning on switching to buying milk by the gallon and serving it in cups. They also have family style meals with teachers at each table, so they’re not as concerned about potential spills from younger kids.

“We’re very lucky that we have a very favorable ratio of student to teacher so the teachers will be able to individually pour milk for our students,” Reynolds said. “As for K-12, we will be making sure that there’s always water and juice available and we will have bulk containers of milk at the counter.”

In an email, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that jails and prisons will also be buying larger milk containers be ordering and serving them to inmates in cups for the time being.