ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While it’s still early in the season, Sunday’s battle between the Bills and Dolphins is shaping up to be must-see-tv. But how much are you willing to pay to be part of the action in person?

The undefeated Dolphins and their record breaking offense will invade Highmark Stadium for a 1 p.m. AFC East match-up against the Bills (2-1).

This is the last 1 p.m. home game until New Year’s Eve when the Bills host the Patriots. So for folks who want to catch a huge game in the early afternoon, it’s your last chance before the winter hats and gloves come out.

Prices on Ticketmaster are mostly starting in the $260 range for 300-level seats, with fees included. Save for a few in the end zone, you won’t find many lower-level seats for under $300. Same deal on StubHub.

If you can’t make it out to the stadium, no worries. You can watch the game on News 8 WROC, The Official Broadcast Home of the Buffalo Bills. Coverage starts with Buffalo Kickoff LIVE at 11:30 a.m.

The following week (10/8) is also considered a “home game” for the Bills, but it’s a little further away — at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That game will be televised on the NFL Network at 9:30 a.m.