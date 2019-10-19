How Monroe County voters can get a ride to the polls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – (WROC) – Voters in Monroe County will soon be heading to the polls for election day. But for some voters getting to their polling place may not be easy.

The Board of Elections is signing up transportation service providers to help with voter turnout. They want to make sure everyone who wants to cast their ballot has access to their designated location.

Democratic Commissioner Colleen Anderson says there are resources for those who need a ride.

” If you called our office we would ask you what party you feel more comfortable call for a ride to the polls and you would probably say democratic party,” said Anderson. “So we would give you the number that they gave us for the rides for the polls.”

Anderson says there is also help for those with special needs. Companies like Medical Motor Service will drive people with access issues to their polling locations.

She says the Board of Elections wants everyone to exercise their constitutional right. So if you are having a problem heading out door and to the polls on election day they are there is you need them.

” I just encourage everyone to get out to the polls and if we could be helpful in anyway give us a call at the Board of Elections,” said Anderson.

Transportation for those with special needs won’t be available during the early voting period. Also the rides must be scheduled in advance.

Board members say it’s their goal to provide riders to as many voters as possible. However, it’s not guaranteed. You may have to schedule a ride to the polls on your own.